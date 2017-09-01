Chance the Rapper donates $2.2M to 20 CPS schools
CHICAGO – On Friday, Chance the Rapper announced he was donating $2.2 million to 20 CPS schools.
According to a press release, the rapper began raising money just six months ago.
Chance tweeted that raising the money was part of Social Works’ efforts to support CPS schools.
Each school will receive $100,000 over the next three years. The funds will be held by the Children First Fund and principals will submit requests for purchases through that organization.
Chance is expected to appear at a press conference Friday afternoon on the South Side to discuss the donation.
The 20 schools receiving the money are:
Ambrose Plamondon Elementary
Mireles Elementary Academy
C.E. Hughes Elementary
Edmond Burke Elementary
Edward White Career Academy
Esmond Elementary
Corliss High School
Aldridge Elementary
Fiske Elementary
Greenleaf Whittier Elementary
Beethoven Elementary
Mahalia Jackson Elementary
Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School
Ninos Heroes Elementary
Orr Academy High School
Oglesby Elementary
Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary
Dett Elementary
Spry Community Links High School
W.K. New Sullivan Elementary
In August, Chance the Rapper, along with Social Works Chi and State Bags donated 30,000 backpacks at the Bud Billiken Parade.