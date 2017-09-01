Bruce Campbell’s Confessions of a B Movie Actor!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been 15 years since his first memoir but Bruce is still living the dream as a "B" movie king in an "A" movie world.

In his book "Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor​," Campbell writes a followup to his biography "If Chins Could Kill with Hail to Chin...."

The book is a look in his professional and personal life. The book doesn't per say share a particular order or has any structure to his life, but it is purposely scattered around to express who Campbell is.

He discusses the Spider-Man movie, Evil Dead, and his experience filming overseas in New Zealand and Bulgaria. He also touches on a lot of his other projects, how they came to be and the workings behind the scenes both filming and corporate wise.