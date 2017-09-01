6 hospitalized with salmonella, outbreak linked to Morgan Park restaurant

CHICAGO — The Best BBQ Restaurant on 115th Street near Ashland Avenue has voluntarily closed because of a salmonella outbreak.

At least 14 people have been diagnosed with salmonella. Six of them required hospitalization.

The restaurant is co-operating with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).

According to the CDPH, salmonella is a bacteria that can be treated with antibiotics. Most people infected develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection.