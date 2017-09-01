2 men shot in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO — Two people were shot on the city’s South Side Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 62nd Street and May Street, according to police.

One of the victims was a 56-year-old man, who was not the intended target. He was shot in both legs. He’s in stable condition.

Police said the other man is in his 30’s and is a documented gang member. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victims were walking when a dark colored car drove up and occupants from the car fired shots.

No one is in custody.