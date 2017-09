CHICAGO – A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood on Friday, according to police.

Police said the girl was on the 3400 block of West Huron around 11:25 a.m. when someone in a red four-door sedan pulled up and fired at the victim.

The victim is in Cook County Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.