White Sox deal Gonzalez to Rangers for Minor League Infielder

WHITE SOX ACQUIRE INFIELDER TI’QUAN FORBES FROM TEXAS

IN EXCHANGE FOR RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER MIGUEL GONZÁLEZ

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have acquired minor-league infielder Edward Ti’Quan (ty-QUAN) Forbes from the Texas Rangers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Miguel González.

Forbes, 21, has appeared in 130 games between Class A Down East and Class A Hickory, batting .234 (113-483) with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 56 runs scored and 25 walks this season. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Forbes has played in 90 games at third base, 20 at first base, 17 at shortstop at five as the designated hitter. A native of Columbia, Miss., he opened the season with Hickory before promoted to Down East on July 5.

The right-handed hitting Forbes was rated the top defensive third baseman in the South Atlantic League in 2016, recording a .948 fielding percentage (16 E/307 TC).

Forbes is a career .245 hitter (319-1,301) with 46 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs, 124 RBI and 158 runs scored in 357 games over four seasons (2014-17) in the Texas organization. He originally was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Columbia (Miss.) High School.

González, 33, is 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA (64 ER/133.2 IP) and 85 strikeouts over 22 starts this season, his second with the White Sox. He has gone 12-18 with a 4.02 ERA (120 ER/268.2 IP) and 180 strikeouts in 46 appearances (45 starts) in two seasons with Chicago from 2016-17.

The White Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to tomorrow night’s series opener vs. Tampa Bay.