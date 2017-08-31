What’s that mysterious haze? Smoke from Canadian wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Did you spot a mysterious haze of smoke in the northern suburbs or elsewhere Thursday in Chicagoland?

If so, you weren't alone: people observing the hazy conditions, which were accompanied by strong winds and a funny smell, started calling their local fire departments.

But it turns out the smoke is not from any major fires in the area, but rather it was being blown in from wildfires in Canada. The smokey haze was also reported in Lake in the Hills and McHenry County.

Yesterday’s cold front pulled in both cooler, drier air from Canada, and smoke from wildfires.

There are hundreds of wildfires burning across North America. The source region for the smoke that’s covering the area today is in Central Canada, in Saskatchewan and Manitoba Provinces.

The smoke will linger until winds begin to shift this weekend. In addition bringing lower air quality and that ‘campfire’ smell, expect brightly colored sunrise and sunsets.

The image from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee below illustrates how jet streams are pulling the smoke into the area.