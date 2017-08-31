West suburban man charged with attempting to support ISIS

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A 31-year-old Villa Park man was arrested on federal charges alleging he contributed money to send people overseas to join ISIS, according to the U.S. States Attorney’s Office.

An indictment unsealed in federal court charges Dilshod Khusanov with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and al-Nusrah Front, both of which are designated foreign terrorist organizations.

The charges allege Khusanov belonged to a group who provided financial support for people to travel from the U.S. to Syria so they could join ISIS and al-Nusrah.

“As alleged, Khusanov conspired to provide funding enabling multiple terrorists

to attempt travel to Syria to join groups like ISIS or al-Nusrah,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney said in a statement.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Khusanov is an Uzbekistani national, and official records show he has a Villa Park address.

Khusanov will be arraigned in federal court this afternoon in Chicago, and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.