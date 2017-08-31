Tommy Meyers discusses the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - That time of year is quickly approaching and the stakes are going to get a bit higher.

September 1st brings a roster expansion for the Cubs as they try to hold onto their NL Central lead over the Brewers. As they welcome back some players from injury, the team is shuffling lineups and their roster to prep for the stretch run.

Which young players may come through for the team in September? What could a Cubs' playoff rotation look like in a month?

Tommy Meyers of BP Wrigleyville discussed all of that on Thursday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion on the program in the video above or below.