Smoky skies linger ahead of fluctuating temps

Carried by northwest winds, smoke from wildfires in Canada spread southeast across Wisconsin and Illinois on Thursday, producing a milky-appearing sky. Visibilities were reduced below 3 miles at some Chicago area locations, and this condition is likely to persist into Friday.

Cool temperatures Friday give way to warmer readings that lead to highs in the upper 80s on Monday (Labor Day), but a vigorous cold front pushes across the area late Monday, introducing the chilliest air of the season.

Thunderstorms accompany the cold front late Monday, and a few brief showers or drizzle might continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat, often in excess of 100 degrees, persists across the West and is forecast to continue through Saturday. Highs of 100 to 108 degrees are forecast for LA.

Additional rainfall from Harvey’s remnants as of 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31