New Washington-Wabash CTA station opens, called ‘gold standard’ by Emanuel

CHICAGO -- Two years of construction and about a decade of planning went into getting the new Washington-Wabash CTA station open Thursday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel calling this the gold standard of what all CTA stations should look like.

The mayor, along with transportation officials and other political leaders, cut the red ribbon on the new Washington-Wabash CTA station Thursday.

The new station boasts wider platforms, led lighting, digital displays, artwork and creative architecture.

Big thank you's were handed out Thursday to everyone involved in the project as well as store owners in jewelers row whose businesses were disrupted during construction.

Officials say projects like this one will help keep tourists coming to the city.

The $75 million cost of this station was paid for by federal funds.

With its opening, two existing stations will now close. The Madison-Wabash station and the Randolph-Wabash station, both of which were constructed in 1896 when Grover Cleveland was President.