Naperville hosts community meeting for local Harvey relief effort

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The tragedy in Texas has many people asking how they can help.

City leaders in Naperville called a community meeting today to answer those questions.

Officials they’ve received an overwhelming response from people who want to do something, so they hosted a meeting to educate them.

Nearly 100 people filled council chambers in city hall.

“From lessons learned, from Katrina, we know that sometimes the best way to help is not necessarily to take a truck load of stuff down to a disaster area so we wanted to share these best practices with our residents,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico.

City leaders say donating money to reputable causes like The Salvation Army or Red Cross.