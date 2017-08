Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Divers searched along the north lakefront for a man reported missing in choppy Lake Michigan.

The fire department marine unit was called to Bryn Mawr Beach at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Two people got in the water to swim. A woman managed to get out, but she saw the 55-year-old man was struggling.

After she and a friend were unable to help him out, they called 911.

Two divers were not able to locate him in the high waves.