Lunchbreak: Burrata cheese marinated with basil, celery and watermelon

Executive Chef Brandon Brumback

the Albert

228 E. Ontario

Chicago

thealbertchicago.com/

Burrata Cheese Marinated with Basil, Celery and Watermelon

6 oz piece burrata cheese

3 tsp basil

3 tsp basil oil

black pepper, as needed

2 celery stalks

12 celery leaves

2 Tbs citron vinegar

juice of one lemon

zest of one lemon

2 Tbs raspberry vinegar

sea salt, as needed

1/2 cup red watermelon

1/2 cup yellow watermelon

Directions:

Cut each watermelon into 1” cubes. Marinate the red watermelon in raspberry vinegar for at least 1 hour. Marinate the yellow watermelon in the citron vinegar for at least 1 hour. Take the residual vinegar from marinating the watermelons, mix them together and season with salt & lemon juice. Set aside for assembly of the dish. Cut the burrata cheese in half leaving the “cut side” exposed. Season the cheese with course sea salt, black pepper & lemon zest. Peel each stalk of celery. The first stalk keep peeling into long strands, immediately submerge in ice water to make the celery curl. Store in ice water until ready to assemble. The second stalk of celery, slice thinly on a hard bias to show the natural curve of the celery. Take the smallest basil leaves you can find, reserve them for garnish.

Place the seasoned cheese in the center of a 8” bowl. Season the watermelon with sea salt. Place the marinated watermelons (rotating colors) around the cheese to form a “wreath”. Dress the celery slices and curls with salt & black pepper. Place the different celery pieces atop the watermelon slices to hone in on the “wreath look”. Garnish the dish by adding some of the seasoned watermelon liquid around the cheese. Enough to see it submerge the bottom quarter of the cheese. This liquid will serve as the dressing. Drizzle the basil oil over the cheese and into the watermelon liquid so that the green oil beads to give a beautiful aesthetic. Finish the dish by adding basil and celery leafs in a random manor so that each bite gets a little bit of everything.