Lakeshore Flood Advisory until sunrise Saturday Cook County shoreline – Beach Hazards for Rip Currents along entire Illinois/Indiana lake Michigan shoreline until later Friday afternoon/early evening
Minor Lakeshore flooding along the Cook County/Chicago bike path until sunrise Friday due to a combination of northeast winds 15 to 30 miles per hour driving 5 to 8-foot waves and high lake levels. A Beach hazards statement calling for Rip and structural currents along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline is in effect until late Friday afternoon/early evening.