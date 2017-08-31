Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. Atlanta

* The Cubs swept three games at Atlanta in July, improving to 12-3 over the last 15 games in the series (since July 18, 2015). Over those last 15 games, the Cubs have outscored the Braves, 89-39, and outhomered them, 25-11.

* After going 0-5-1 over their previous six series, the Braves are coming off a 2-1 series victory fueled by Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep at Philadelphia. In addition, Atlanta is batting .317 as a team over its last 11 games (since August 19), the highest mark in the majors.

* The Cubs are averaging 6.61 runs per game in August, their most in any month (minimum 15 games) since scoring 6.94 runs per game in July 1935. Chicago’s average has increased from 4.21 runs per game in May, to 4.46 in June, 4.96 in July and 6.61 in August.

* Ender Inciarte went 8-for-10 in Wednesday’s doubleheader, becoming the first Brave to collect at least eight hits in a twin bill since Eddie Mathews of the Milwaukee Braves went 8-for-9 against the Cubs on 9/6/1954.

* Rookie Sean Newcomb has averaged 12.00 strikeouts per nine innings over five road starts, the second-highest rate in the National League (minimum 5 GS; Max Scherzer 12.29). But in addition, Newcomb is averaging 5.67 walks per nine innings on the road, which also is second highest in the NL (Nick Pivetta, 5.71).

* Kyle Hendricks has tended to fare better the more dire the situation, as his opponent batting average this season is .254 with the bases empty, .231 with runners on, .176 with runners in scoring position and .125 with runners in scoring position and two outs.