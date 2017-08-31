Chicago animal shelters take in pets from Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- With animal shelters in Houston facing overcrowding following Harvey, Chicago is hoping to lend a helping hand by opening their doors to Houston pets.

According to the Chicago Tribune, animal shelters in Chicago will be accepting mostly dogs and cats that have been in Houston-area shelters for awhile. This way, the shelters will have more space for animals recently rescued from flood zones and have a greater chance of reuniting the pets with their families.

The Anti-Cruelty Society says it expects to receive the first wave of pets before the end of the week, and they hope to place animals in homes here in the Chicago area.

“We are actively recruiting,’’ said spokeswoman Colette Bradley. “People are willing to help and it’s so fantastic. Offering their home up is a wonderful way to help the pets directly impacted from the storm in Houston.’’

Bradley and the rest of the organization continues to look for more volunteers who can help with transporting the animals from the airport to the shelter's location at 169 W. Grand Ave, as well as individuals and families who are interested in caring for larger dogs.

PAWS Chicago will also be accepting pets as part of their Harvey rescue mission.

For more information on how you can help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can visit the Anti-Cruelty Society's website here and the PAWS website here.