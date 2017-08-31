7-Day Forecast: Warm Labor Day weekend, jacket weather next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Sunny weekend, 80`s possible next week
-
7-day forecast: Warm and sunny weekend
-
Storms possible, then dry and a little warmer
-
7-day forecast: Warm, cloudy and humid
-
7-day forecast: Warm with some showers and storms
-
-
7-day forecast: Warm, humid with some showers
-
7-day forecast: Temps drop Friday, warm and rainy Saturday
-
Dry weather forecast to extend into next week
-
Tropical air to stay out of area much of week
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
-
Weather: Sunday and 7-day forecast
-
River levels rising again in northern Illinois after more rain
-
7-day forecast: Hot, humid weather on the way