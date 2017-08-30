Woman attempted to lure teen girl, 16, in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a woman they said attempted to lure a teen girl on Tuesday.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was walking around the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 4:45 p.m. when she was approached by a woman riding a black mountain bike.

The woman told the girl that she attended the same school as her son, police said.

The woman then touched the girl’s student I.D. that was around her neck and said, “Oh, you so pretty, come to my house so you can meet my son,” according to police. The girl then ran back to her friend’s house and the offender fled.

Police describe the woman as a black female, 30 to 40 years old with a dark brown and black short afro, dark complexion, heavy build and was wearing blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.