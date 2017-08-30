Weakened Harvey brings more flooding north

After some very light rain early Thursday, cool and dry weather is forecast for Chicago Thursday and Friday, then warmer but still dry Friday.

Harvey, now a tropical depression with winds of 35 mph, moves to west-central Tennessee Friday while producing flooding across portions of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Monsoon rains fall across south Asia every June through September, but this year the rains have been far heavier than usual. At least 1,200 people have died in monsoon flooding so far this season across India, Bangladesh and Nepal; more rain is expected. One-third of Bangladesh has been submerged and large portions of India and Nepal are flooded in what has been called a catastrophe of massive proportions.