Shivering toddler found clinging to drowned mother in Tropical Storm Harvey

​​

HOUSTON — Authorities found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Southeast Texas after the woman tried to carry the child to safety from Tropical Storm Harvey’s floods.

Capt. Brad Penisson of the fire-rescue department in Beaumont said a witness saw the woman trying to carry her 18-month-old daughter to safety Tuesday afternoon when the current of a flooded drainage canal swept them away.

A police and fire-rescue team found the child alive, holding onto the floating woman.

The child is now hospitalized in stable condition.

At least 30 deaths are now blamed on Harvey.