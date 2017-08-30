Scot Gregor discusses the White Sox rebuild on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As far as rebuilding goes, the White Sox are in first place.

The team they expected not to win at the major league level has found themselves in last place in the American League. Meanwhile trades that sent veterans away have stocked the minor league system like never before.

Oddly enough, it's put the White Sox front office and their fans in a good mood despite a lost 2017 season.

Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald has covered everything that's happened with the team this year and he appeared on Wednesday's Sports Feed to discuss the rebuild with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

