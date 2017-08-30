Round Lake residents sending supplies, help to Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND LAKE, Ill. -- As each day passes, more people in Illinois are joining in the relief efforts for Harvey’s victims.

Two businesses in Round Lake, Ill., decided to help.

It's not the biggest relief effort by any stretch of the imagination but it will be well received under the category of, “Everything helps.”

After watching the images out of Texas, Betty Halverson, who winters down there, just had to do something.

“I really feel bad for them. Terrible,” she said,

She found Dave White, a fire lieutenant in Round Lake, through a Facebook friend.

White has a sister who is a teacher and brother-in-law that’s a state trooper. They live outside of Houston in Port Lavaca. So he's started his own Helping Harvey Victims campaign two days ago.

He’s collected baby wipes, food, water and other necessities.

Just up the road is a kindred spirit in this thing, Dave's Transmissions where Chris Turcan has been getting donations as well.

His dad owns the place and being too young to help out other family members who helped with Katrina relief, now is the time for him to do what he can.

“One of my buddies was talking to a guy down there and he lost everything, he has one pair of shoes, a shirt and a pair of shirts that's it. At this point, they will take anything,” Chris Turcan said.

Turcan is leaving Friday and White will be taking donations until Saturday.

Mary Mauch also has donations ready to go.

And the list of supporting cast members making this production possible has grown.