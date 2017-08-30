Off-duty officer fatally shoots would-be robber in Hazel Crest

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and killed a man during a robbery attempt in Hazel Crest, Ill.

Police said the officer was meeting the suspects Tuesday night in Hazel Crest.

He thought he was buying a computer from them after the purchase was made online.

When he got there, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, and started to rob him.

The officer fired his gun, killing one of the two suspects. The other suspect got away.

Check back for more details.