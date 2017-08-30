× New program at Lane Tech helps students with autism

CHICAGO — A new program is being unveiled today at Lane Tech High School to help students with autism.

The Sensory Wellbeing Hub will help students recover from sensory stressors and then return to the classroom, ready to learn.

One in every 68 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder.

The space will also be used by other students who may have difficulty communicating and functioning within the classroom environment.

A research team will collect data to help other schools set up similar programs.