Midday Fix: B1GCATS brisket burgers

Executive Chef Chris Studtmann, Sodexo

Northwestern

www.nusports.com/

Nevada Wolf Pack at Northwestern Wildcats

Saturday, September 2

2:30 p.m.

Ryan Field

Evanston

B1GCATS Brisket Burger

4 pretzel rolls

4 6 oz beef burgers

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1 lb ancho smoked beef brisket

1/2 cup garlic aioli

3/4 cup BBQ cole slaw

1/4 lb smoked gouda cheese, sliced

Directions:

Season burger patties with salt and pepper. Heat a grill or griddle to medium/high heat. Place the burgers on the grill and cook on each side for 3-6 minutes depending on desired doneness. When the burgers are 3/4 of the way cooked, add the cheese and let melt. While the cheese is melting, toast the buns. To assemble the B1GCATS Brisket Burger, spread the garlic aioli on each side of the bun, lay the burger down first, then the brisket, then the slaw, and top with the other half of the bun.

Ancho Smoked Beef Brisket

5# beef brisket

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp cracked black pepper

1 Tbs ground dried ancho chili

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup BBQ sauce

Instructions:

Trim any excess fat off of the beef brisket. Mix together salt, pepper, and ancho chili to make a dry rub. Rub the brisket with the ancho seasoning mix. Light a smoker, and adjust the heat to 260 degrees. This can also be done in an oven at 275 degrees, note that the cooking time will reduce by about an hour. Place the brisket into the smoker, and smoke for five hours. Place apple cider vinegar in a clean spray bottle, and spritz the brisket every 30 minutes to keep the brisket from burning and to create a slight glaze. After five hours, remove the brisket, and wrap in foil. Return the brisket to the smoker for another three to four hours or until it reaches 190 degrees internally. Remove the brisket and glaze with your favorite barbecue sauce.

Garlic Aioli

1 bulb garlic

1 tsp olive oil

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tsp lemon juice

pinch of Kosher salt

1/4 tsp cracked black pepper

1 1/2 tsp chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Heat an oven to 325 degrees. Cut the top of off the bulb of garlic, season with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Wrap the garlic in foil and place on the oven rack to roast for 30 minutes or until soft. While the garlic cools, combine all other ingredients in a small bowl, squeeze the garlic into the bowl, and smash the garlic into the aioli. Refrigerate for use.

BBQ Cole Slaw

2 1/2 Tbs apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tsp celery seed

1 tsp mustard seed

pinch of Kosher salt

pinch of ground black pepper

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 cup shredded green cabbage

1/4 cup shredded carrots

2 green onions, sliced thin

Directions:

In a small sauce pan, combine the vinegar, sugar, celery seed, mustard seed, salt, and pepper. Place on the stove, bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer for 2 minutes. Mix the mustard into the pan, and cool. After the vinegar mixture has cooled, mix with the remaining ingredients, and refrigerate for at least 30 before serving.