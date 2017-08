× Man charged in connection to CTA Red Line shooting

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Red Line station downtown nearly two weeks ago.

Police said Kornell Strenger opened fire in the Jackson station following some sort of altercation on August 17.

One person was shot in the arm and leg.

Strenger was convicted on another gun charge in 2015 and sentenced to four years.

He was out on parole.