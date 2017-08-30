× Man charged after beating pregnant woman on CTA bus

CHICAGO — A man who brutally beat an 18-year-old pregnant woman on a CTA bus was charged with three felonies.

Police said 21-year-old Steven Bailey was acting unruly on the Western Avenue express bus Monday morning and was asked to leave.

On his way off the bus, he turned and began Brenda Torres in the face and head.

The bus driver jumped in to help the victim.

A police officer at the scene used a stun gun to take the attacker down.

Torres and her baby are okay and the baby is due in October.

A GoFundMe was started to help Torres recover.