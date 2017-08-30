Harvey’s remnants soak mid-south; gusty NE winds here
-
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
-
Special Marine Warning in effect until 2:15PM CDT for portions of the south end of Lake Michigan
-
Band of showers/thunderstorms moving southeast through the Chicago area early this Friday morning
-
Last weekend of June to feature cool weather
-
Storms exit, allowing great weather for holiday
-
-
Could a hurricane, traveling north along the Mississippi River to Illinois, be affected by the river?
-
“NNE” winds to keep rip currents and waves coming through Saturday; swimmers urged to exercise caution; rain-free, eminently comfortable weekend weather ahead
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
Update: Showers/thunderstorms moving east through the Chicago area this evening
-
Showers and thunderstorms to continue overnight- heavy rain and flooding remain the prime concern, but hail and gusty winds still possible especially west and south of Chicago
-
-
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
-
Mid-week break for sun to be short-lived; new spring storm lifts into Midwest Thursday with strong winds/new rains on saturated ground; south suburbs at greatest risk for rain
-
More 90s on the way as early heat continues