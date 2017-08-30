Field Museum’s T-Rex Sue moving to make way for Titanosaur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Field Museum's T-Rex Sue is moving on up, so something larger can take its place.

The Chicago Tribune reports that The Sue Skeleton is going to be taken apart in February. It will then be reassembled upstairs in a new exhibit that's under construction. In Sue's place downstairs will be a cast of a skeleton of the largest known dinosaur.

It's a Titanosaur that is 122 feet long and two stories tall. That's three times longer than sue.

The Titanosaur was a plant eater that was found in South America in 2014.