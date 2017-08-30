× Chance the Rapper to grill at new Nando’s restaurant for CPS

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is taking a break from his day job to raise more money for Chicago Public Schools.

He’s working in the kitchen at the new Nando’s restaurant, located at at 117 E. Lake St, that’s opening in the Loop on Tuesday, September 5.

Chance tweeted, “Meet me at @NandosUSA Michigan Ave opening. I’m grilling on 9/5 @ 6pm to #SupportCPS & raise $ for @SocialWorks_Chi.

Nando’s is going further by offering all non-alcohol proceeds, from September 5 through September 7, to Chance’s SocialWorks non-profit.

In the past, Chance donated $1 million to CPS.

Most recently he was seen giving away backpacks full of school supplies at the Bud Billiken Parade.