Celebs accept Kevin Hart’s challenge, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Celebrities are accepting Kevin Hart’s challenge to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts after the actor kicked things off on Instagram with a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross.

In his original post, Hart called on fellow celebs Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Jay Z, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey, and Justin Timberlake to donate. But, other celebs are also joining the relief efforts and continue to make generous donations for Harvey victims.

According to USA Today, Sandra Bullock was among those who contributed to Harvey relief efforts, donating $1 million to Red Cross on Tuesday and stating, “I’m just grateful I can do it. We all have to do our part.”

In response to Hart’s Hurricane Relief Challenge, other celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, the Kardashian’s, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown, all took to social media to express their support for Harvey victims, each making considerable donations and inspiring fans to give too.

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above… God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/GjUVWUDpuG — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 29, 2017

Even with volunteer efforts in Texas, thousands remain under evacuation orders as tropical storm Harvey continues. To find out more information on how you can help Harvey victims, click here.