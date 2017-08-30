Celebs accept Kevin Hart’s challenge, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Celebrities are accepting Kevin Hart’s challenge to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts after the actor kicked things off on Instagram with a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross.
In his original post, Hart called on fellow celebs Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Jay Z, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey, and Justin Timberlake to donate. But, other celebs are also joining the relief efforts and continue to make generous donations for Harvey victims.
Click the link in my Bio & help me help Houston as well as the other cities that are being affected by Hurricane Harvey….I will be able to track this money and make sure that it is being used properly. Keep your head up Houston & keep your faith. I love you all & my prayers are with you!!!! Click the link in my Bio….I will be calling out celebs daily. You also don't have to be a celebrity to donate….Any and everybody can click the link and help out!!!! CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO
According to USA Today, Sandra Bullock was among those who contributed to Harvey relief efforts, donating $1 million to Red Cross on Tuesday and stating, “I’m just grateful I can do it. We all have to do our part.”
In response to Hart’s Hurricane Relief Challenge, other celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, the Kardashian’s, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown, all took to social media to express their support for Harvey victims, each making considerable donations and inspiring fans to give too.
Even with volunteer efforts in Texas, thousands remain under evacuation orders as tropical storm Harvey continues. To find out more information on how you can help Harvey victims, click here.