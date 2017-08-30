Celebs accept Kevin Hart’s challenge, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Celebrities are accepting Kevin Hart’s challenge to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts after the actor kicked things off on Instagram with a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross.

In his original post, Hart called on fellow celebs Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Jay Z, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey, and Justin Timberlake to donate. But, other celebs are also joining the relief efforts and continue to make generous donations for Harvey victims.

According to USA Today, Sandra Bullock was among those who contributed to Harvey relief efforts, donating $1 million to Red Cross on Tuesday and stating, “I’m just grateful I can do it. We all have to do our part.”

In response to Hart’s Hurricane Relief Challenge, other celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, the Kardashian’s, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown, all took to social media to express their support for Harvey victims, each making considerable donations and inspiring fans to give too.

I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real

Even with volunteer efforts in Texas, thousands remain under evacuation orders as tropical storm Harvey continues. To find out more information on how you can help Harvey victims, click here.

