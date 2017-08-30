14-year-old charged after bringing gun to Zion school

ZION, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing serious charges after bringing a gun to school in the northern suburbs.

Administrators recovered the gun at Zion-Benton Township High School on Monday once they found out the student brought it into the building.

Police took the student into custody a short time later.

In a letter sent to parents, the superintendent called it an isolated incident.

The Chicago Tribune reports the suspect was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday morning and police confiscated a 9 mm handgun, Zion Deputy Chief Kirk Henderson said. Police said the gun was reported stolen out of Kenosha, Wis.

The 14-year-old was charged with three felonies, including possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.