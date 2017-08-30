1 dead, 2 wounded in Rogers Park shooting

CHICAGO — Guests at a Rogers Park Airbnb woke to a terrifying sound last week–gunshots.

The owners’ home security camera captured at least 20 shots being fired.

The shooting outside the Airbnb in the 7700 block of North Ashland Avenue left one man dead, and two people wounded.

One of the bullets went through a neighbor’s window, ending up lodged in a headboard inside a bedroom.

No one inside was hurt.

The shootout rattled the Airbnb guests, who fled.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.