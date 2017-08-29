White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Minnesota

* The White Sox defeated the Tigers, 7-1, on Sunday to win the series against Detroit. After winning three games of a rare 5-game series against the Twins early last week as well, it was Chicago’s first time winning back-to-back series at home since late May (May 12-14 against San Diego and May 26-28 against Detroit)

* Minnesota won, 7-2, over Toronto on Sunday to claim the series over the Blue Jays. It was their third series win on the road in August; before that, they had not won a road series since late June (June 23-25 in Cleveland)

* Since 2007, the Twins have gone 57-43 in their home games against the White Sox. Their .570 winning percentage in those games is their second-best home winning percentage against any American League team over that span, only bested by their .617 winning percentage against the Rangers.

* Ervin Santana has yielded just a .163 opponent batting average to the White Sox in his four starts against Chicago this season, which is the second-lowest opponent average of any pitcher to any single team (minimum 25 innings pitched). Only Chris Sale’s .139 opponent average against the Rays is lower. After struggling to a 4.68 ERA in July, Santana has a 2.73 ERA in August.

* James Shields has allowed a .340 OBP to Twins’ hitters over his career, which is his highest opponent OBP against any AL team. Shields has thrown quality starts in three of his past four starts, including last Wednesday against the Twins.

* Joe Mauer leads the American League in percentage of pitches taken among qualifiers, having taken 64.1% of the pitches he has seen this season.