What workers find inside Chicago’s Buckingham Fountain

CHICAGO — Buckingham Fountain is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

As beautiful as it is on the outside you won’t believe what workers find on the inside.

The Associated Press created a video following park district workers on their daily rounds.

One of the first jobs is to clean the filters in the fountain’s basin.

They find tons of seagull feathers along with chicken bones. Workers say the seagulls pick up pieces of chicken from city festivals and bring them to the fountain to eat.

Before the fountain is turned on for the season workers have found rabbit remains in the pipes.

And once they found a live fox spending the winter in the pipes.