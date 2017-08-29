Teen pulled from suburban house fire dies

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The teen who was found shot in the head and rescued from a Grayslake house fire has died.

The 17-year-old was hospitalized last week after he was pulled from the fire in the home in the 400 block of Normandy Lane. Authorities later announced the teen had sustained a gunshot in the head before the fire.

Last Thursday, police questioned his grandmother, 64-year-old Deborah St. Antione-Browne about the mysterious circumstances. Two hours later, she jumped to her death from a hospital parking garage.

Before killing herself, she also told a surviving 16-year-old granddaughter to swallow a bottle of pills. She ingested some of it, and then sought medical help.

St. Antonine-Browne was the guardian of both children in the home at the time of the fire.

Police will not say if St. Antonine-Browne shot the teen. They say it did not look like a suicide attempt and the gun used was found near the teen. They are not looking for any suspects.

Police say the case is still under investigation.