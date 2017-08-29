× Talking to yourself in third person may relieve stress, study says

CHICAGO — If you’re going through some rough times, the best person to talk to maybe yourself.

A study looked at the benefits of talking to yourself. They found that people relieved more stress when they talked to themselves in the third person.

So instead of saying “I this,” or “I that,” use “You, he, she, or your name.”

Parts of the brain that handle emotion are less active when you do.

That allows you to separate yourself from the problem by acting like it belongs to someone else.