How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Stephen King pays tribute to ‘It,’ puts red balloon in window

Posted 10:46 AM, August 29, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:52AM, August 29, 2017

BANGOR, Maine -- A single red balloon was spotted hanging in the window of author Stephen King's home in Maine and many "It" fans know exactly what that means.

The red balloon is a symbol of Pennywise, who, based off King's 1986 novel,  uses the balloons to lure in victims.

King's Pennywise-inspired decor has certainly added an eerie feel around his neighborhood, as many prepare for the movie's release on September 8. Even spookier, other "It"-themed props can be spotted around the streets of Bangor, including a bloody rain boot.

The movie has already been seen by many critics, earning a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.