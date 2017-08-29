Pet cow gets custom-made private bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTER RIDGE, Ark. -- You think you have a pampered pet? A couple in Center Ridge, Arkansas just built a whole bedroom -- for their pet cow.

Stan and Shannon Flowers own a one-ton cow named Holly.

Holly's mother died giving birth, and Holly almost died, too; she had to be bottle-fed for several weeks.

But she's just fine now -- and even finer, now that Stan built an entire private room for Holly with his own hands.

The local Home Depot sold all the building supplies for Holly's room. Folks there say they're dying to see it.