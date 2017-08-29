Lunchbreak: Focaccia with vegetables

Chef Alissa Wallers

The French Pastry School

226 W. Jackson Blvd.

Chicago

www.frenchpastryschool.com

Focaccia Dough

Ingredients:

2 1/3 cups water

2/3 cup potato flakes

3 tsp fine sea salt

scant 1 tsp dry instant yeast

5 1/3 cups and 1 2/3 tsp bread flour

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup bread flour – for dusting

4 Tbs olive oil – to coat dough

Toppings

3/4 cup and 2 Tbs sour cream

2 cups grated gruyere cheese

garden vegetables, as needed

fresh rosemary sprigs, as needed

fresh oregano sprigs, as needed

fleur de sel or fine sea salt, as needed

black pepper, as needed

Place all of the focaccia dough ingredients in a stand mixer bowl. Mix on low speed for about 5 minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl. Increase to medium-high speed and mix for another 10 minutes. Allow the dough to proof at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours. Pour olive oil on top of the dough then loosen the sides. Lift the dough with your hands and place it on an oiled baking tray. Dimple the dough with your fingers to extend the dough to the size of the baking tray. Transfer to the homemade proof box and proof for 1-2 hours or until it has doubled in volume. Spread a thin layer of sour cream on the top of the focaccia dough. Layer the desired toppings evenly throughout the dough. Season with salt and pepper. Then place the focaccia into the oven (360 degrees F). Bake for about 22-25 minutes. Remove the focaccia from the oven. Add the grated cheese and place back into the oven for 3 minutes or until the cheese melts.