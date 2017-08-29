Local reverend to help Harvey victims as he did during Katrina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A local reverend who helped victims of Hurricane Katrina is now doing the same for those affected by Harvey.

Rev Dart says the flood waters and the images of desperation and destruction coming from Houston in the form of Hurricane Harvey are eerily reminiscent of what Hurricane Katrina says heaved upon New Orleans 12 years ago this week.

Since then, the Deerfield pastor has lead volunteers from Illinois at 250 congregations through the United Church of Christ in the rebuilding effort. They have rebuilt people and property.

Returning on a regular basis, Rev Dart’s knowledge and experience runs deep like the floodwaters now ravaging the Bayou City as Houston is known.

This afternoon, he took part in a conference call of relief agencies from throughout the Midwest as they begin to coordinate their efforts and prioritize what's needed now and what can wait.

Rev. Dart says the real challenge is keeping people motivated to help in what will be a sustained effort for the next 10 years. It could be longer. Rev Dart thinks Harvey's damage in dollars and lives will surpass Katrina's.