Illinois Senate to vote on school funding formula bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Senate could vote Tuesday on an education funding overhaul.

Leaders of both parties say it is a compromise and an important day for Illinois.

Concerned the measure was a bailout of Chicago, Gov. Bruce Rauner wanted significant changes to the plan.

But Chicago will get what it wants. The district expect $450 million under the overhaul.

Also, the Chicago Board of Education would be allowed to raise property taxes by another $120 million.

The governor says he'll sign the bill right away so schools across Illinois can get their checks from the state.

They've now gone a couple of weeks without money.

Not everyone's happy. Some Democrats are concerned about tax credits for private school scholarships.