Heartbreaking separations fill social media as Harvey victims forced to leave pets behind

While people in Houston hurry to flee their homes their animals are being left behind.

Countless videos and photos are circulating online about the heartbreaking separations.

Aaron Jayjack is a storm chaser and was filming the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey when he stumbled on a new friend.

“I need help trying to find his owner so share, tweet, do whatever you’ve got to do to help,” he said in his YouTube video.

Posts like Jayjack’s on social media are getting a lot of attention as heartbreaking photos of stranded dogs make the rounds. People are scrambling to find them, save them and reunite them with their owners.

Jayjack drove the dog he found two hours to reunite it with its owner after his video of the dog went viral.

“What I’m seeing is a lot of people that are looking to rescue humans and I don’t see a lot people to rescue the animals,” Jayjack said. “And at least people they have a little more capacity to be able to help themselves out than the animals do.”

Jayjack is now using the power of social media to help connect people and their lost, furry friends.

He says there has been an outpouring of support for everyone struggling after this storm but especially for the animals who are trying to find their way home.

“I think any animal that we save from Houston is going to be well taken care of,” he said.

According to the Humane Society none of the rescued animals are scheduled to come to Chicago just yet. PAWS Chicago says they plan to send a few vans down to Houston to continue the rescue efforts but they are waiting for the roads to reopen. Many Chicago shelters say they are standing by – ready to help if and when they’re needed.