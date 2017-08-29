Harvey rains lead to new U.S. rainfall record

Cedar Bayou in southeast Texas has reported a storm total rainfall from Hurricane Harvey of 51.88 inches as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and light rain was still continuing there. This is a new record for the continental U.S., and the 50-state record is only 0.12 inch greater: 52.00 inches in Hawaii in August 1950.

Harvey, now a tropical storm, is forecast to make a second landfall in the U.S., in southwest Louisiana early Wednesday. (It first came ashore early Saturday, then meandered back southeastward over the Gulf of Mexico.)

From Louisiana, the storm moves northeast and away from the waterlogged Texas/Lousiana coastal region later Wedneday and Thursday.

Locally, pleasant temperatures continue with a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Wednesday night.