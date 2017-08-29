Focus on Family: New school year, new friendships

Kristen Dua

Healthy Friendships

Healthy friendships value you for the unique individual you are.

Be yourself. Friends should celebrate all you have to offer and build you up!

Healthy friendships don’t hide.

Parents should know the names of their child’s friends. Encourage their child to bring friends home to get to know them, meet their family, and talk about plans and activities done with friends.

Healthy friendships repair.

During the teenage years, there will likely be some drama at times. Re-assure your child that life has ups and downs, and it is okay to disagree at times, but trust and respect are essential for friendship so help them identify ways to repair trust when needed.