Dave Eanet previews Northwestern’s football season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - These are kinda fun yet maybe a tad stressful times in Evanston.

Coming into the 2017 season, Northwestern enters with a healthy amount of hype yet not enough to overwhelm them as a few have tabbed them as a dark horse candidate to make it to the Big Ten Title game.

At the same time, there is caution not to get too overconfident. Especially after an 0-2 start had the Wildcats playing catch-up just to make a bowl game for the entire season.

The "Voice of the Wildcats" was just the man to discuss all of these topics on Northwestern football on Tuesday's Sports Feed. Dave Eanet of WGN Radio joined the show to discuss everything from Clayton Thorson, Justin Jackson, Pat Fitzgerald and more with Jarrett Payton & Josh Frydman.

