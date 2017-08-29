Cubs to donate raffle proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief effort

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs are joining the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The team announced they will donate proceeds of Wednesday’s 50/50 Raffle to the Red Cross.

To help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey, proceeds from tomorrow's #CubsCharities 50/50 Raffle will be donated to the @RedCross. pic.twitter.com/LV6oQ9G4ea — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 29, 2017

Cubs fans can purchase tickets at tomorrow night’s raffle from uniformed Cubs Charities raffle ticket sellers starting two hours before the game until the middle of the seventh inning. The winner will be announced at the top of the ninth inning.

In a statement the Cubs said: