Cubs to donate raffle proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief effort

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs are joining the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.
The team announced they will donate proceeds of Wednesday’s 50/50 Raffle to the Red Cross.
Cubs fans can purchase tickets at tomorrow night’s raffle from uniformed Cubs Charities raffle ticket sellers starting two hours before the game until the middle of the seventh inning. The winner will be announced at the top of the ninth inning.
In a statement the Cubs said:
If fans cannot attend Wednesday’s game, they can make a donation to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Harvey disaster relief and recovery efforts by visiting www.YouCaring.com/MLBSupports. For more information, please call the 50/50 Raffle Hotline at 773-404-4726 or email raffle@cubs.com.