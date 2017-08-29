Apple announcing new iPhone 8 Sept. 12

CHICAGO – Apple is gearing up to unveil its new line of smartphones.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that September 12 will be the day of the big announcement.

Apple is expected to release three new iPhones and a new Apple Watch.

The new iPhones will mark the product’s 10th anniversary.

The new phones are expected to be larger and pricier than previous versions, with new features. Those include an edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition technology.

The new top tier iPhone will cost $999, which is about $300 more than the current top tier phone.