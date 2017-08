BELLWOOD, Ill. — One man was killed and another wounded while sitting on a porch in west suburban Bellwood, Ill.

Police said several people walked up to the home in the 400 block of 24th Avenue about 9 p.m. Monday night and started shooting.

A 41-year old man was killed and the second man was hit in the leg and has already gone home from the hospital.

No arrests have been made.